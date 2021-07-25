As draft wraps, Caps anticipate completing deal with Alex Ovechkin by start of free agency

WASHINGTON—The Washington Capitals’ main focus Saturday was building for the future, and they selected six players—including four defensemen—during the final day of the NHL draft. But, the organization, as General Manager Brian MacLellan admitted, has plenty of issues to deal with in the present.
Captain Alex Ovechkin, soon to be an unrestricted free agent, has yet to sign a new contract; his 13-year, $124 million deal expires when free agency opens Wednesday. MacLellan said he anticipates getting a deal done before free agency begins.
“I think both parties want the same goal, and I think we will get it done by then,” MacLellan said. “I anticipate us getting it done by then.”
Ovechkin, who turns 36 in September, had 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 regular season games last season. His salary cap hit was $9.54 million, and he is one goal behind Marcel Dionne (731) for the fifth most in NHL history.
But bringing the captain back into the fold isn’t the Capitals’ only concern. Losing goaltender Vitek Vanecek in the Seattle expansion draft gave them virtually no salary cap relief and complicated the roster for next season. Not only do the Capitals have to re-sign Ovechkin, but they also have to sign presumed starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.
MacLellan said he has had initial conversations with Samsonov’s agents and they will pick up talks after free agency opens. A short-term “bridge deal” is likely for his next contract.
Samsonov had been on a three-year entry-level contract that carried a salary cap hit of $925,000. He had a 2.69 goals against average and a .902 save percentage last season in 19 games, missing time following a positive test for the coronavirus after sitting out the previous postseason with an off-ice injury. He also missed time late in the season after landing on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list for a second time.
MacLellan said he still believes Samsonov, 24, has the potential to be a No. 1 goaltender, and he will have to earn that role this season.
Center Evgeny Kuz-netsov joined Samsonov on the NHL’s coronavirus list both times. Kuznetsov, who carries a $7.8 million cap hit for the next four seasons, has been inconsistent since his 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs heroics. MacLellan indicated in May that Kuznetsov was on the table for trade discussions—as were most players on the roster. He doubled down on that approach Saturday.
“He is a good player,” MacLellan said. “We like the player. I don’t know. We’ve never said we’re trading Kuznetsov. I said we were open to discussions on most of our players on the trade market and, if it comes up, it comes up. And if it doesn’t make sense, same as always. It’s never been we’re moving Kuznetsov. It’s been portrayed [that way] in a few places, but that’s not exactly the case.”
On the blue line, MacLellan said he checked in with 44-year-old Zdeno Chara earlier in the offseason and is likely to do so again when free agency opens to see “if he’s serious about coming back or not coming back and where the salary is going to end up.” Chara said at the end of the season that he wanted to talk over the decision with his family. Also, fellow defenseman John Carlson had minor knee surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.