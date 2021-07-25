As draft wraps, Caps anticipate completing deal with Alex Ovechkin by start of free agency

MacLellan said he has had initial conversations with Samsonov’s agents and they will pick up talks after free agency opens. A short-term “bridge deal” is likely for his next contract.

Samsonov had been on a three-year entry-level contract that carried a salary cap hit of $925,000. He had a 2.69 goals against average and a .902 save percentage last season in 19 games, missing time following a positive test for the coronavirus after sitting out the previous postseason with an off-ice injury. He also missed time late in the season after landing on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list for a second time.

MacLellan said he still believes Samsonov, 24, has the potential to be a No. 1 goaltender, and he will have to earn that role this season.

Center Evgeny Kuz-netsov joined Samsonov on the NHL’s coronavirus list both times. Kuznetsov, who carries a $7.8 million cap hit for the next four seasons, has been inconsistent since his 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs heroics. MacLellan indicated in May that Kuznetsov was on the table for trade discussions—as were most players on the roster. He doubled down on that approach Saturday.