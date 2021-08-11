As his bat heats up, FredNats' Jake Randa has some skin in the game

“I bought into it, going in blind,” Randa said. “For a guy like me who’s not a plus-plus defender, I have to be able to hit.”

Randa’s unwavering faith in Fredericksburg’s coaching staff has been richly rewarded. In July, he batted .318 with a team-high 10 doubles. That mirrors the FredNats’ uptick in team batting average during the month, which saw it rise to a season-high .266.

Some of Randa’s improvement can be attributed to a more informed approach at the plate.

“I think he’s more ready to hit now,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said. “He’s not guessing as much as he used to.

“Guys, when they come to this level, you face a lot of pitchers that can throw breaking balls and control them. [Hitters] start guessing. He’s getting to the point where he doesn’t think about it any more and he’s staying on the fastball.”

There was one other thing that helped.

At his offensive nadir, Randa called his dad. The two talk almost every day, and Joe Randa, who played 10-plus major-league seasons, has a saying that fit the situation perfectly: “don’t dig yourself in a hole you can’t get out of.”