Australian Open

One thing all the players will have to adjust to is the atmosphere. Novak Djokovic put it succinctly: “When you play in front of an empty big stadium, it just feels very strange.”

On the eve of the tournament, the plan was to allow up to 30,000 spectators daily—about 50 percent of capacity.

Still, it could be a relatively slow start for the crowds. Spectators will have to get familiar to the three-zone system in place to divide up Melbourne Park’s three main arenas. It’s all designed to assist with social distancing.

Other major events in Melbourne were canceled, including the Formula One season-opener last March, when fans were lined up outside the circuit to get in for the first practice sessions.

The Australian Football League grand final was moved interstate for the first time ever because of a hard lockdown and curfews during a COVID-19 outbreak.

That was a bonus for top-ranked Ash Barty, who lives in Queensland state and not only got to see her favorite team, the Richmond Tigers, play in the Grand Final but also to present the premiership trophy to the winning captain.

Meanwhile, sports events around the world were canceled, postponed or played in venues without fans. The major tennis championships were no exception.