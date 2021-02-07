by the associated press
MELBOURNE, Australia—Some said it wouldn’t happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some said it shouldn’t happen. Well, the 2021 Australian Open is officially underway.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka opened play at Rod Laver Arena Monday (Sunday evening EST) by winning her first match 6–1, 6–2 over Anastasia Pavlyu-chenkova.
Osaka drew a potential tough opening opponent in Pavlyuchenkova, a Russian ranked 39th who reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne three of the past four years. But Osaka breezed through the first set in 21 minutes and barely slowed after that.
Serena Williams was scheduled to begin her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title later Monday against Laura Siegemund. Serena’s older sister Venus, a seven-time major champion, was to play Kirsten Flipkens. at Margaret Court Arena.
They were among eight women Grand Slam singles titlists playing on the opening day. Others include two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu. There were six tuneup tournaments crammed into last week, with Ash Barty among the winners of the five finals staged on Sunday.
The tournament is beginning three weeks later than scheduled because of coronavirus quarantine requirements for the players. It started under mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 63 Fahrenheit.
One thing all the players will have to adjust to is the atmosphere. Novak Djokovic put it succinctly: “When you play in front of an empty big stadium, it just feels very strange.”
On the eve of the tournament, the plan was to allow up to 30,000 spectators daily—about 50 percent of capacity.
Still, it could be a relatively slow start for the crowds. Spectators will have to get familiar to the three-zone system in place to divide up Melbourne Park’s three main arenas. It’s all designed to assist with social distancing.
Other major events in Melbourne were canceled, including the Formula One season-opener last March, when fans were lined up outside the circuit to get in for the first practice sessions.
The Australian Football League grand final was moved interstate for the first time ever because of a hard lockdown and curfews during a COVID-19 outbreak.
That was a bonus for top-ranked Ash Barty, who lives in Queensland state and not only got to see her favorite team, the Richmond Tigers, play in the Grand Final but also to present the premiership trophy to the winning captain.
Meanwhile, sports events around the world were canceled, postponed or played in venues without fans. The major tennis championships were no exception.
Wimbledon was canceled in 2020, there were no fans permitted at the U.S. Open and very few allowed at Roland Garros.
Players have become familiar with the so-called bio-secure bubbles at other tournaments, and had to endure a more stringent 14-day hotel quarantine after arriving in Australia on 17 charter jets.
The reward for the quarantine is freedom, relatively speaking, to go out in public to restaurants, cafes and shops. Face masks are mandatory indoors. Australia’s closed international borders and relatively low number of COVID-19 cases means life goes on fairly normally in many parts of the country.
The three-week delay to start the Australian Open this year will mean a slightly different atmosphere—he summer holidays are over, for a start—but that’s unlikely to upset organizers or players.
With so few international visitors, the Australian players will get the biggest boost from the crowds, but so will others who feel like they’re adopted by the locals.