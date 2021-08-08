Auto racing: Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.—Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, building a big lead in the final stage and keeping Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott at bay over the final laps.

Elliott was seeking his third straight victory at The Glen but was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. He made a gallant charge in the final segment but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead and crossed the finish line 2.45 seconds behind.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Larson also held off Elliott in overtime to win on the road course at Sonoma in June.

“It’s awesome,” Larson said after his series-leading fifth victory of the season. “It really shows just how good the organizaton is.”

It was the first Cup race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics and there was no practice or qualifying.

Larson took the lead from Truex in the pits on lap 67, and the two were back together at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the 90-lap race around seven-turn, the 2.45-mile layout. Kyle Busch in third was nearly 10 seconds behind and just ahead of Elliott.