Auto racing: NASCAR Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz.—NASCAR’s most popular driver is now a Cup Series champion, too.

Chase Elliott took the torch from teammate Jimmie Johnson by winning his first Cup title Sunday, driving from the back of the field to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The win for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet was the first since Johnson, who retired after the race, won his seventh and final crown in 2016.

“I just, man, I’m at a loss for words,” Elliott said. “This is unbelievable. Oh, my gosh. We did it. I mean, we did it. That’s all I’ve got to tell you. Unreal.”

Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear. But the quiet driver from Georgia raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship. Elliott led seven times for a race-high 153 laps.

Johnson finished the race fifth—his best result since August—in his final ride in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

“My heart is full,” said Johnson, who is tied with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven titles. His 83 victories rank sixth on the career wins list and his stretch of five consecutive titles from 2006–10 is a NASCAR record.