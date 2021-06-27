Auto racing: Sellers dominates late-model races at Dominion Raceway

Peyton Sellers has had a feast-or-famine year to this point, and Saturday night at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg was definitely a feast night for his Danville Toyota team. Sellers took both twin 60-lap races in dominating fashion, leading all but 16 of 120 laps.
One of the fastest drivers in practice, Sellers backed it up by qualifying third in the 19-car field. Thanks to the redraw by pole winner Mason Bailey, Sellers rolled off on the pole to start the night. That was all the advantage he would need as he led from flag to flag in a caution free event. Rounding out the top three were Join Goin and Mason Bailey.
In the second Geico of Fredericksburg late-model feature, due to the mandatory invert, Sellers started eighth. He needed only14 laps to take the lead. With three cautions during the event, Sellers needed flawless restarts to remain in front and he was able to do just that. The last yellow flew with 25 laps left and Goin gave Sellers the best challenge of the night. But Goin didn’t have enough gas left to attempt a pass and Sellers drove away for his second victory of the night. It marked his seventh victory at Dominion and 12th overall this season.
Goin finished second and Conner Jones came home third.
Dan Rogers take both checkered flags in the Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks’ twin 20-lap races, increasing his points lead over Gary Burke and Richard Powers. Much like Sellers, Rogers qualified on the pole for the first race but started third after the redraw. After two laps, Rogers was back out front where he drove away for his first win of the night. Rounding out the top three were Powers and Burke.
The second feature inverted the top eight and Rogers dominated again moving from eight to first in a short amount of time. The event ran caution- free until the last lap, when yellow and checkered flags flew simultaneously, clinching Rogers’ second win of the night. The caution ended Powers’ bid to make a late pass and he took his second runner-up finish of the evening. Carson Higgs placed third.
In other action, Cameron Ruggles rallied from six spots down to win the Alcova Mortgage UCAR division. Blane Schumann and Mike Chapman were second and third, respectively.
Chris Humblet passed Mike Rudy with 10 laps to go to claim the Alcova Mortgage Modifieds. Jimmy Humblet came home third.
Cam Hensley and CJ Terczak kept their winning streaks intact in the eight-cylinder and -four-cylinder divisions, respectively, in the Absolutely Amish Structures Any Car division. Tyler Warriner took the win in the Mini Cup division.
The next night of racing at Dominion Race will be July 10. The track will have twin 60-lap features for the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Model division, Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks and UCARS competition and the twin 25-lap features in mini cups. Gates open at 5 p.m. and green flag drops at 7 p.m.