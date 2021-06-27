Auto racing: Sellers dominates late-model races at Dominion Raceway

Peyton Sellers has had a feast-or-famine year to this point, and Saturday night at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg was definitely a feast night for his Danville Toyota team. Sellers took both twin 60-lap races in dominating fashion, leading all but 16 of 120 laps.

One of the fastest drivers in practice, Sellers backed it up by qualifying third in the 19-car field. Thanks to the redraw by pole winner Mason Bailey, Sellers rolled off on the pole to start the night. That was all the advantage he would need as he led from flag to flag in a caution free event. Rounding out the top three were Join Goin and Mason Bailey.

In the second Geico of Fredericksburg late-model feature, due to the mandatory invert, Sellers started eighth. He needed only14 laps to take the lead. With three cautions during the event, Sellers needed flawless restarts to remain in front and he was able to do just that. The last yellow flew with 25 laps left and Goin gave Sellers the best challenge of the night. But Goin didn’t have enough gas left to attempt a pass and Sellers drove away for his second victory of the night. It marked his seventh victory at Dominion and 12th overall this season.

Goin finished second and Conner Jones came home third.