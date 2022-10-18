B1 Billboard: Classic A
In its efforts to hire Mark Taylor as superintendent, the Spotsylvania School Board took the unusual step of engaging officials from the state…
Traffic flows across the new four-lane bridge to Maryland while demolition of the old is expected soon.
A Circuit Court judge on Wednesday overturned the dismissal of a lawsuit filed earlier this year alleging that members of the Spotsylvania Sch…
Spotsylvania School Board members are now defendants in two lawsuits moving through the county judicial system.
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with two felony offenses after being accused of shooting her boyfriend during a domestic altercation thi…
A man who was already wanted for skipping a court hearing in Spotsylvania County last month eluded authorities again early Thursday when he sp…
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
A woman who stabbed a man with a pitchfork last year after breaking into his family’s home while partially naked pleaded guilty to three charg…
The Paragon Theaters and Penny Lanes Village at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre is marking recent upgrades, and a belated pandemic reopening, wi…
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews...