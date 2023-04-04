B1 billboard Apr 4, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Classic A billboard 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Body of Spotsylvania woman, 80, recovered from Rappahannock A woman found dead in the Rappahannock River on Saturday morning has been identified as an 80-year-old Spotsylvania County woman, police said. 14 books to be removed from Spotsylvania County school libraries Fourteen books, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, will be “excluded” from Spotsylvania County school libraries, su… Police searching for 2 suspects in killing of Fredericksburg high school student Fredericksburg police have identified two suspects in the Sunday slaying of 18-year-old city resident Jasiah Smith. Dairy Queen will sell Blizzards for 85 cents to celebrate summer menu. Here's what to know. Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate. Fredericksburg-area coach charged with sexual molestation A volunteer coach at a Stafford County high school who also works for the Fredericksburg school system was arrested on a felony sexual molesta…