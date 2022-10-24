B1 Sports Billboard
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
The mother of a 4-year-old Spotsylvania County boy who died in May with a large amount of THC in his system was arrested Wednesday evening.
An outbreak of a “flu-like” illness is affecting approximately 1,000 students and staff of Stafford High School.
Two area residents were killed and another man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in King George County, police said.
Editor's note: Fredericksburg Police Department reported the safe return of the statue of Adeline, the mother otter, on Wednesday evening. Cli…
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
A Stafford County teenager was arrested Monday night after his father was stabbed in the back during a domestic dispute, police said.
Adeline, the bronze otter statue stolen from downtown Fredericksburg over the weekend, has been returned.
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...
The Republican candidate in the 7th District congressional race spoke at a packed Spotsylvania County restaurant Monday night during a rally g…