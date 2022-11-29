B1 sports billboard

CLASSIC A BILLBOARD
NFL teams stay grounded
Strong running game is still an important part of many successful teams' game plans. PAGE B3
A Spotsylvania County man died in a head-on crash on Courthouse Road in the county Tuesday evening.
A 36-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night by Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to assist him, police said.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Stafford County authorities Monday night were investigating an incident in the England Run area in which at least two people were shot.
A new park recently opened in the courthouse area of Spotsylvania County as part of a mixed-used development called Keswick.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
A Stafford County man ended up in the hospital after a high-speed chase early Monday. The 31-year-old suspect faces charges related to the pur…
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
