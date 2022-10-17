B1 sports billboard
Groups that oppose the demolition of the current Nice bridge say Maryland transportation officials are being "sneaky/deceptive."
In its efforts to hire Mark Taylor as superintendent, the Spotsylvania School Board took the unusual step of engaging officials from the state…
Spotsylvania School Board members are now defendants in two lawsuits moving through the county judicial system.
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed rezoning for a development with 770 homes, …
Traffic flows across the new four-lane bridge to Maryland while demolition of the old is expected soon.
A Circuit Court judge on Wednesday overturned the dismissal of a lawsuit filed earlier this year alleging that members of the Spotsylvania Sch…
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with two felony offenses after being accused of shooting her boyfriend during a domestic altercation thi…
The commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico hosted a briefing last week to update community leaders from surrounding jurisdictions wi…
A man who was already wanted for skipping a court hearing in Spotsylvania County last month eluded authorities again early Thursday when he sp…
Crews are scheduled to start demolishing the old U.S. 17 bridge over Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday.