B1 stand-alone photo

Orange vs Courtland football

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE­-STAR

The Hornets’ William Lewis V dives into the end zone ahead of the Cougars’ Kwame Whitaker Jr. for an early touchdown during the Hornets’ 42–35 victory over Courtland on Friday night at Orange High School. A recap of that game and other games that marked the start of the season begins on B6.

