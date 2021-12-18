B1 stand-alone photo

Western Kentucky’s Kye Robichaux (top, 33) breaks off a good gain for the Hilltoppers in Saturday’s Boca Raton Bowl in Florida. At right, Appalachian State’s Henry Pearson clears the Hilltoppers’ Dominique Bradshaw. Western Kentucky won 59–38, which lifted spirits back in their devastated state. See B6.
Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities descri…
Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 7-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was availab…
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
Police say the boy was walking with family members at the Valor Apartment complex when he was struck by a pickup truck.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.
A Texas man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
The University of Mary Washington has begun to demolish one of a pair of residence halls built in the late 1990s.