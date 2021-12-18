 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
B1 stand-alone photo
0 Comments

B1 stand-alone photo

  • 0

Western Kentucky’s Kye Robichaux (top, 33) breaks off a good gain for the Hilltoppers in Saturday’s Boca Raton Bowl in Florida. At right, Appalachian State’s Henry Pearson clears the Hilltoppers’ Dominique Bradshaw. Western Kentucky won 59–38, which lifted spirits back in their devastated state. See B6.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert