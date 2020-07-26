During the Back the Badge rally Sunday at Hurkamp Park, Sharlene Jackson of Back the First Responders reads the names of all the police officers who died in the line of duty this year. Around 150 people attended the event, including some Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Amy Sudbeck, who started the nonprofit Back the First Responders Foundation Inc., organized the rally. Bottom left: Black Lives Matter demonstrators Wesley Burton (left) and Julian Stebbins–Sharpless speak with rallygoers before the event. Bottom right: John Mora (left) and Richard Thompson (center) stand for the pledge prior to the rally.
To view more images from Sunday’s event, visit fredericksburg.com.
