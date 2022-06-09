Ava Palmer, 13, relaxes with her family’s 1-year-old Basset Hound, Sherman, (above) before a FredNats doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Bark in the Park night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Wednesday. Fans were able to bring their canine companions to the event, which was presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital. Another Bark in the Park event is scheduled for Aug. 10.
Plenty of other pups got in on the action. Kristen White photographs her daughter Rylie (right) with their 2-year-old shih-poo, Luca. It was the second FredNats ballgame for Luca.