Ava Palmer, 13, relaxes with her family’s 1-year-old Basset Hound, Sherman, (above) before a FredNats doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Bark in the Park night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Wednesday. Fans were able to bring their canine companions to the event, which was presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital. Another Bark in the Park event is scheduled for Aug. 10.