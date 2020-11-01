Barnes wins $10,000 Late Model race at Dominion Raceway

On Halloween night and with a full moon, the Late Model division ran 200 laps for $10,000 at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg and Doug Barnes turned the ultimate trick and walked away with the prize.

The first segment of the 200 laps saw only one caution and it saw Conner Jones set the pace for most of the first 75 laps and led at the break, followed by John Goin, top qualifier Aaron Donnelly, Barnes and Eddie Johnson.

The second 50-lap segment ran caution free. Eight laps in to the final 50-lap segment, track season champion Peyton Sellers had moved into second, but five laps later, he and Donnelly got together in turn one sending Donnelly around and putting him to the rear of the field. When the green flag dropped with 33 laps to go, Sellers was in the lead with Barnes right on his bumper. A four-car collision with 23 laps left took out Jones for the rest of the night.

Barnes got past Sellers before the next caution, with which took our Donnelly and Andrew Grady, and went on to win. Rounding out the top five were Sellers, Michael Hardin, Johnson and Goin.