Baseball note

Rays promote Moncada

to bullpen coach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.

The club announced the move Monday, replacing Stan Boroski, who retired after 13 seasons on the major league staff — the past 11 as bullpen coach.

Moncada, 38, spent the last seven seasons as a minor league pitching coordinator. He joined the Rays organization in 2006, and this will be his first assignment on the major league level.

