France celebrated its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade (right), warplanes roaring over the Champs–Elysees avenue (left) and traditional parties around the country, after last year’s events were scaled back because of virus fears.

The virus was never far away, however. Worries about resurgent infections prompted some towns to curtail annual fireworks gatherings. And at the Paris parade, the number of onlookers was limited. Each person attending had to show a special pass proving they had been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or a had negative virus test. Similar restrictions were in place for those watching an elaborate fireworks show at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday evening.