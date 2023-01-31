Battlefield District Swim championships: Foxes make yet another big splash

King George swept the Battlefield District swim championships held at UMW's Goolrick Natatorium on Tuesday night.
The Foxes fended off Courtland, which finished as runner up in both the boys' and girls' team competitions. Chancellor's boys finished in third place, as did James Monroe's girls' team.
Boys’ meet
Team standings
1. King George 109; 2. Courtland 61; 3. Chancellor 48; 4. Spotsylvania 47; 5. James Monroe 22; 6. Culpeper 17; 7. Caroline 4; 8. Eastern View 0.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. King George (Green, Caballero, White, Pardee) 1:42.84; T2. Chancellor (Peck, Parker, Eckhart, Pifer) 1:48.18; T2. Courtland (Davies, Storen, Fountain, Zahabi) 1:48.18; 4. Spotsylvania (Dawson, DePue, Stephens, Mathena) 1:52.50; 5. JM (Kin, Valentine, Modesto, Brough) 1:56.03.
People are also reading…
200 free: 1. AJ Green (KG) 1:50.90; 2. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 1:55.66; 3. Brody Davies (Ct) 1:58.07; 4. Griffin Lusk (KG) 2:01.36; 5. Trevor Kin (JM) 2:15.84.
200 IM: 1. Malachi Cabellero (KG) 2:04.19; 2. Austin Parker (Ch) 2:11.06; 3. Kiyan Zahabi (Ct) 2:16.22; 4. C.J. Crocker (KG) 2:17.94; 5. Liam Stephens (Sp) 2:19.93.
50 free: 1. Kristian Henderson (KG) 22.80; 2. Zachary Pardee (KG) 22.82; 3. Samuel Mahoney (Cu) 23.22; 4. Brandon Fountain (Ct) 24.66; 5. Ethan Mathena (Sp) 25.16.
100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 49.97; 2. Kristian Henderson (KG) 55.42; 3. Aden Stephens (Sp) 57.29; 4. Kiyan Zahabi (Ct) 1:01.27; 5. Diego Iglesias (Ct) 1:02.31.
100 free: 1. Samuel Mahoney (Cu) 50.34; 2. Alex Storen (Ct) 51.72; 3. Griffin Lusk (KG) 54.92; 4. Brandon Fountain (Ct) 55.56; 5. Jackson Valasko (Sp) 57.03.
500 free: 1. AJ Green (KG) 4:59.31; 2. Austin Parker (Ch) 5:00.81; 3. Colton White (KG) 5:10.02; 4. Landon Perdue (Ct) 5:43.50; 5. Liam Stephens (Sp) 6:00.37.
200 free relay: 1. Chancellor (Parker, Pifer, Eckhart, Peck) 1:35.31; 2. King George (Crocker, Lusk, Pardee, Henderson) 1:35.39; 3. Courtland (Fountain, Zahabi, Davies, Storen) 1:36.18; 4. Spotsylvania (A. Stephens, L. Stephens, Mathena, Dawson) 1:36.96; 5. James Monroe (Modesto, Quinton, Brough, Valentine) 1:42.07.
100 backstroke: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 55.18; 2. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 57.63; 3. Colton White (KG) 1:00.75; 4. Zachary Pardee (KG) 1:01.03; 5. Brody Davies (Ct) 1:01.60.
100 breaststroke: 1. Malachi Caballero (KG) 59.87; 2. Alex Storen (Ct) 1:05.69; 3. C.J. Crocker (KG) 1:09.25; 4. Ben Valentine (JM) 1:11.72; 5. Patrick DePue (Sp) 1:13.08.
400 free relay: 1. King George (Green, White, Henderson, Caballero) 3:27.25; 2. Spotsylvania (A. Stephens, DePue, Valasko, L. Stephens) 3:43.08 3. Courtland (Sherwood, Abud, Iglesias, Perdue) 3:55.87; 4. James Monroe (Craig, Quinton, Kin, Bertolet) 4:08.25; 5. Culpeper (Metzger, Gonzalez, R. Mahoney, S. Mahoney) 4:11.26.
Girls’ meet
Team Standings
King George 116; 2. Courtland 73; 3. James Monroe 46; 4. Caroline 25; 5. Chancellor 23; 6. Eastern View 11; 7. Culpeper 8; 8. Spotsylvania 6.
Individual results
200 Medley relay: 1. Courtland (Thai-Nyguyen, Green, Velez, Joseph) 1:58.06; 2. James Monroe (Sowers, Hensley, Weber, Long) 2:04.19; 3. King George (Adams, Bennett, Eller, Pardee) 2:04.65; 4. Chancellor (Brown, Parker, Lawson, Arvan) 2:09.16 5. Caroline (Taylor, Mosonyi, Muhlenkamp, Forehand) 2:28.57.
200 freestyle: 1. Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:03.59; 2. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 2:06.89; 3. Isabelle Long (JM) 2:11.77; 4. Aly Eller (KG) 2:17.19; 5. Natalie Kau (Ct) 2:20.98.
200 IM: 1. Ciara Graves (KG) 2:17.66; 2. Sam Sowers (JM) 2:20.67; 3. Addison Muhlenkamp (Ca) 2:20.88; 4. Emma Green (Ct) 2:21.13; 5. Kathryn Bennett (KG) 2:29.90.
50 free: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 24.35; 2. Sarah Green (KG) 25.52; 3. Olivia Denham (EV) 26.32; 4. Corinna Pardee (KG) 26.59; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 28.06.
100 butterfly: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 59.65; 2. Ciara Graves (KG) 1:00.22; 3. Juliana Velez (Ct) 1:07.44; 4. Makayla Conley (KG) 1:08.55; 5. Aly Eller (KG) 1:09.41.
100 freestyle: 1. Sam Sowers (JM) 55.56; 2. Jillian Wedding (KG) 56.56; 3. Kaitlyn Adams (KG) 58.69; 4. Corinna Pardee (KG) 59.76; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 1:00.77.
500 freestyle: 1. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 5:42.63; 2. Kaitlyn Adams (KG) 6:00.47; 3. Morgan Parker (Ch) 6:06.71; 4. Alice Weber (JM) 6:19.75; 5. Maddie Dyl (Ct) 6:26.50.
200 freestyle relay: 1. King George (Spuchesi, Green, Wedding, Graves) 1:44.14; 2. Courtland (Thai-Nguyen, Hays, Green, Joseph) 1:47.97; 3. James Monroe (Weber, Hensley, Long, Sowers) 1:52.59; 4. Chancellor (Lawson, Arvan, Brown, Parker) 1:54.06; 5. Eastern View (Smith, Durica, Blackwell, Denham) 2:03.63.
100 backstroke: 1. Addison Muhlenkamp (Ca) 1:02.25; 2. Sarah Green (KG) 1:02.68; 3. Morgan Brown (Ch) 107.52; 4. Juliana Velez (Ct) 1:08.00; 5. Lorelei McCormick (KG) 1:08.93.
100 breaststroke: 1. Emma Green (Ct) 1:12.13; 2. Julia Storen (Ct) 1:16.78; 3. Kathryn Bennett (KG) 1:17.34; 4. Maria Poley (KG) 1:18.30; 5. Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:18.63.
400 free relay: 1. King George (Spuchesi, Green, Wedding, Graves) 3:49.10; 2. Caroline (forehand, Rodriguez-Vasquez, Whittaker, Muhlenkamp) 4:55.62; 3. James Monroe (Hicks, L. Furrow, B. Furrow, Van Vorst) 5:07.18.