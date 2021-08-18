Beach park seen as site for Florida condo collapse memorial

“For us, it’s not a matter of money,” added David Rodan, whose brother and a cousin were among the victims.

But Hanzman said options other than the park for a memorial are extremely limited. The park is about 100 feet from the collapse site and was used as a command site for search and rescue teams.

“I’m not going to give people false hope,” the judge said.

Hanzman also suggested the Town of Surfside should not pursue a zoning change that could reduce from 205 to 139 the number of units in a potential new building—which would decrease the location’s value.

The judge said he would be “beyond shocked” if the zoning change were enacted. An attorney for the town said the issue has been considered for more than a year but has not yet been decided.

“I need to know what we have to work with here,” Hanzman said. “Circumstances do change.”

The judge is overseeing numerous lawsuits brought since the Champlain Towers collapse, all of which are being consolidated into a single case with a court-appointed receiver handling finances. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse, which came years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws.