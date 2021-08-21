Beckham soccer stadium deal called for a park. It’s still waiting to be built.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—David Beckham and company came to town two years ago with a field of dreams kind of promise.

Part of that promise now stands tall and proud on 40 acres of taxpayer-owned land: the $160 million DRV PNK Stadium.

But the city’s landowners—Fort Lauderdale taxpayers—are still waiting on Miami Beckham United to make good on its other promise: to build a park and community sports fields on more than 20 acres south of the stadium.

The deal, sealed with a commission vote in 2019, says the park needs to be built by July 2022. Work has not even begun. On game day, the entire span of the grassy parcel is being used as an overflow parking lot.

Stephanie Toothaker, a lawyer and lobbyist for Beckham United, said the soccer star and his partners are not ducking any promises made.

But Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis, whose district includes the stadium, fears what she once thought of as a sweetheart deal might turn into one of the worst failures of her political career.