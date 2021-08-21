Beckham soccer stadium deal called for a park. It’s still waiting to be built.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—David Beckham and company came to town two years ago with a field of dreams kind of promise.
Part of that promise now stands tall and proud on 40 acres of taxpayer-owned land: the $160 million DRV PNK Stadium.
But the city’s landowners—Fort Lauderdale taxpayers—are still waiting on Miami Beckham United to make good on its other promise: to build a park and community sports fields on more than 20 acres south of the stadium.
The deal, sealed with a commission vote in 2019, says the park needs to be built by July 2022. Work has not even begun. On game day, the entire span of the grassy parcel is being used as an overflow parking lot.
Stephanie Toothaker, a lawyer and lobbyist for Beckham United, said the soccer star and his partners are not ducking any promises made.
But Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis, whose district includes the stadium, fears what she once thought of as a sweetheart deal might turn into one of the worst failures of her political career.
Moraitis said she supported the deal in 2019 because she wanted what she calls a destination park in an area of the city that desperately needs one. Now she accuses Beckham United officials of promising a park they really needed for parking and never intended to build.
During the commission’s summer break, Moraitis said, Beckham United presented a surprise proposal that would siphon more land away from the park.
Toothaker said Inter Miami officials are in talks to bring a national women’s soccer league to Fort Lauderdale, describing the development as a gift that fell out of the sky. The team would play under the Inter Miami name and share the 18,000-seat stadium with the men’s team.
With no space left on the 40 acres, the new training facility and practice field would have to be built on the 20 acres to the south reserved for the public park, Toothaker said.
Moraitis is against the plan, which she calls yet another land giveaway.
“Inter Miami got 40 acres, and I think it needs to stop there,” she said. “There is no way I am giving them 1 inch of land.”
But Moraitis can’t stop it on her own. Beckham United can move forward with a yes vote from at least three commissioners. And they may have it.
At least three members of the commission—Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioners Steve Glassman and Robert McKinzie—seem open to the idea.