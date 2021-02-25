Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office

Biden predictions that by late spring there will be enough vaccine to administer to anyone that wants it, but that hesitance of the vaccine will limit the number of people who want it. “We’ll have the vaccine waiting,” Biden said, predicting that point could come within 60 to 90 days.

He promised a “massive campaign to educate people” about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, in hopes of stimulating demand as the nation aims to vaccinate about 80 percent of adults to reach herd immunity and end the pandemic.

Biden said he planned to tour a U.S. military-run mass vaccination site in Houston on Friday, one of several ways his administration is aiming to speed injections, particularly once supply increases.

Biden noted the promise of a third vaccine receiving approval as soon as this weekend, as Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose candidate undergoes review by the FDA.

“We have a plan to roll it out as quickly as Johnson & Johnson can make it,” Biden said.

Meeting with governors, Biden appealed for their help in passing his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which provides funding to expand vaccination and testing as well as economic relief for people struggling during the pandemic.