Book Corner: Here are some creepy books for kids, teens

Every year around this time, readers are looking for creepy and scary book recommendations, and it’s a challenge for me, because I really don’t enjoy reading scary books.

That impending feeling of doom that readers of spooky books crave? I do what I can to avoid that feeling. So, just about every Halloween, I ask my well-read colleagues at Central Rappahannock Regional Library for recommendations that I can share. This year, they have some great creepy book suggestions for upper elementary and teen readers.

“The Agony House” by Cherie Priest. Denise moves back to New Orleans with her mother and stepfather, starting over after years of being away following the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. They move into a dilapidated house that is more than the average fixer-upper, and soon begin to experience mysterious voices, freakish accidents and more. After Denise finds that a mysterious comic book author died in the house and then finds one of his old comics, things get worse. One night, there is a frightening confrontation. Sarah Hutchinson of Youth Services at Porter Branch recommends “The Agony House” for teens who love paranormal spookiness.