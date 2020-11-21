Book review: Escape to France with disgraced chef

All Sophie Valroux ever dreamed of was to be the head chef of a three-star Michelin restaurant.

She discovered her passion for cooking during summer visits to her maternal French grandmother’s chateau. There, the formidable Odette taught her the foundation for a brilliant culinary career that led Sophie to graduating first in her class from the Culinary Institute of America.

At the start of the novel, she’s working at a famous two-star Michelin restaurant, Cendrillon, in New York, and the entire staff is waiting with palpable excitement to see if the chef and restaurant are to be awarded their elusive third star. Tragedy and betrayal are what Sophie discovers, and after a painful accusation, she finds herself thrown out of the restaurant. Her name tarnished and her reputation in ruins, she becomes a culinary pariah, an exile no kitchen is willing to employ.