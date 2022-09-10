Book review: Travel through history with Chief Bruno in 'To Kill a Troubadour'

Once again, I have jumped into the middle of a series. Maybe way past the middle, as this is the 15th book about Police Chief Bruno Courreges. He fights crime, cooks food, drinks wine and loves traditional music in the small fictional town of St. Denis, in the Périgord region of southwestern France.

I have visited the Périgord, especially Dordogne, with its ancient castles (mostly in ruins). I have seen the prehistoric caves with drawings on the walls. I have enjoyed a sunset eating dates, walnuts and drinking wine. It is a peaceful area, full of history and beautiful landscapes.

But Chief Bruno, as he is known, continues to find situations that imperil his friends. In this case, a musician has written “Song for Catalonia” that upsets the Spanish government. They “ban” the song (not easy to achieve with the internet) and relations between France and Spain are now in need of some diplomacy. Despite threats, the local folk group, Les Troubadours, plans to hold a concert in St. Denis and sing that controversial song. It is up to Bruno to keep the musicians, the audience and everyone else safe. Add to this some Russian assassins and the plot most definitely thickens.

That is the main storyline. But this book is so much more than a detective novel. It is a class in how to cook a boar, or how to serve dinner for a dozen people by going out into your garden and picking fresh vegetables, gathering a few eggs, and bringing out the wine.

It is also a fascinating history of the Périgord and the Cathars, a medieval sect that challenged the Catholic Church. Twenty thousand Cathars were massacred in a 13th-century crusade, in which the Catholic abbot was asked how to tell a Cathar from a Catholic. His response was supposedly “Kill them all, God will know his own.”

Ties to Spain, and the Occitan language are also explored in depth. Occitan was the language of the troubadours in medieval times, and is still spoken by many in the Périgord region. The author delves into the history of this and makes it another integral part of this book.

The good people win in the end, but this author does an excellent job of taking the reader through history before getting to that point. Time to open some wine. Cheers!

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.