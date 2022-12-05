Bowling scores

AMF FREDERICKSBURG
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Sherry Newman 463; Loretta Lafley 182.
Jet setters
Melissa Wilson 212.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
AMF FREDERICKSBURG
LOW ladies and friends (seniors)
Sherry Newman 463; Loretta Lafley 182.
Jet setters
Melissa Wilson 212.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control raided a Spotsylvania County restaurant Friday morning to execute a search warrant alleging the busi…
A handful of Spotsylvania County deputies and some of the locals they encounter while on patrol will be part of a 3-hour live television broad…
Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the Monday slaying of a Westmoreland County woman, police said.
D.P. Newton’s extensive collection of Civil War artifacts that once filled his southern Stafford County museum is now on permanent display in …
The second of two new bridges being built for the Rappahannock River crossing project on Interstate 95 is set to open in the coming weeks.
The family that decorated a lone white cedar tree along a busy parkway in southern Stafford last year dressed up the same tree Sunday to once …
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking into the possibility of adding another bridge crossing the Rappahannock River.
The Spotsylvania School Board on Thursday passed a new policy ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit…
A man has been arrested on child sexual molestation charges in Spotsylvania County that date back nearly 20 years, court records show.
Stafford County authorities Monday night were investigating an incident in the England Run area in which at least two people were shot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.