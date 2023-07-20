Bowling scores Jul 20, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMF FREDERICKSBURGTuesday summer mixed leagueDylan Perdue 232, 245, 693; Cory Jamison 635.Claudia Bayless 223.Green pin Matthew Moore 252, 685. 0 Comments Tags Bowling Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cousins to serve 18 years for robbery, beating in Spotsylvania Two cousins who arranged and carried out a brutal robbery in Spotsylvania County last year were both ordered Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison. Shelton's life 'revolved around a tractor' — and so did his funeral Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton. After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001. CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Embracing the technological potential of the Rappahannock A world-class ecological research and education center envisioned for Fredericksburg could become “a game changer” for the Rappahannock River …