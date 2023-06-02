ECONOMY: U.S. applications for jobless claims were 232,000 for the week ending May 27, an increase of just 2,000 from the previous week. Meanwhile, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.79% from 6.57% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.09%.

TRIPPED UP: President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday and the White House said he was "fine" after tripping over a sandbag. Biden was greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer and two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.

MISSOURI POLLUTION: Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Wednesday that the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week put on hold an Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing air pollution in Missouri, drawing criticism from environmentalists but praise from the state's attorney general.

SUDAN: The White House announced Thursday it will impose sanctions against key defense companies and people who "perpetuate violence" in Sudan as the warring sides failed to abide by a cease-fire agreement in the northeastern African nation.

SANCTIONS: The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official and others it says took part in wide-ranging plots to kill former national security adviser John Bolton and others around the world, including at least one additional U.S. government official.