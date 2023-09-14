BEATING DEATH: Four former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal civil rights charges in the violent January beating and death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. A fifth officer was scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday.

60 MINUTES: The iconic stopwatch won't be reset, but for six episodes this fall, "60 Minutes" will become 90 minutes.

The CBS newsmagazine is stretching on some Sundays when CBS airs an NFL doubleheader, starting Oct. 8. Often, the show doesn't air until 7:30 p.m. on the East Coast those nights (it usually starts at 7 p.m.).

UKRAINE WAR: A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard early Wednesday in Russian-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people and damaged two ships, Russian authorities reported. The attack took place as Moscow offensives killed at least three civilians and injured 14 across Ukraine.

WEATHER WATCH: Threats of tornadoes and thunderstorms were expected to keep New England on edge Wednesday night, as residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island spent much of the day cleaning up flood damage and bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Lee.

CAPITOL RIOT: Former Tennessee prison corrections officer Joseph Padilla was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison for his role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when he threw a flagpole at a police officer's head.

DEADLY FLOOD: Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea Wednesday to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people with thousands still missing.