BOSTON: The biggest Pride parade in New England returned to Boston on Saturday after a three-year hiatus, with a fresh focus on social justice and inclusion rather than corporate backing. Marchers cheered, danced and held signs representing various causes during the twohour event, while people along the sidelines cheered back.

VOLCANO: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 2 miles into the air, officials said Saturday. The volcano island located in Indonesia's Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday, Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

MISSOURI: Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a shooting Friday night involving a Kansas City police officer, but few details were available. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald's restaurant in eastern Kansas City.

SURFER SORRY: Indonesia's authorities on Saturday deported an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage.

PAKISTAN: Heavy rains swept through Pakistan's northwest on Saturday, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 25 people dead and 145 injured, authorities said. Rain and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said.

ROME: Pope Francis, "wisely" following doctors' advice, will skip Sunday's customary public blessing to allow himself to better heal after abdominal surgery earlier this week, his surgeon told reporters.