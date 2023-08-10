SHOOTING: An armed Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents trying to serve a warrant hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

NEW ATTACKS: A Russian rocket attack Wednesday killed two people and wounded at least seven others in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, while an explosion in Russia killed one and injured 60 north of Moscow. Also Wednesday, U.S. officials said the Pentagon will provide Ukraine with $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain Kyiv's counteroffensive.

FEINSTEIN FALLS: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at 90 the oldest member of Congress, fell in her San Francisco home and went to a hospital for a short time, but all of her scans were clear, her office said Wednesday.

REDISTRICTING: Tennessee was sued Wednesday over a congressional redistricting map that carved up Democratic-leaning Nashville to help Republicans flip a seat in last year's elections, a move plaintiffs say has unconstitutionally diluted the power of Black voters and other communities of color.