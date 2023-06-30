UNITED STRUGGLES: Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but United Airlines continues to struggle, accounting for the majority of canceled flights in the United States on Thursday. United vowed to get back on track for the July 4 holiday weekend when the number of air travelers could set a pandemic-era record.

PENCE VISITS UKRAINE: Former Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the wartorn country as it fights Russian aggression.

STABBINGS: A student has been charged in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada's University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate attack.

ARRESTED: Three Florida men were arrested Thursday on charges alleging they illegally made more than $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump's media company public. Trump or Trump Media & Technology Group were not implicated.

HEAT WARNING: An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous temperatures that could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

GENDER: Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that Kansas will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a new law aimed at preventing it, in defiance of a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.