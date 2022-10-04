Briefs: Events raise awareness about breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease

VRE bike ride raises raises breast cancer awareness

More than 30 bicyclists from 11 organizations will pedal as part of a Virginia Railway Express event to raise awareness of and financial support for a specific type of breast cancer.

The second annual Tour de VRE to Support Triple Negative Breast Cancer Research will be held Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. It’s in memory of Maria Bohigas Foster, who died from triple negative breast cancer in July 2021. She was the wife of VRE Project Manager Kip Foster.

Triple negative breast cancer is so named because it lacks all three receptors that usually are found in the disease. As a result, medicines normally used against breast cancer aren’t helpful in this instance, according to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, and chemotherapy tends to be the chosen treatment.

VRE’s event also is designed to remind riders that bicycles are allowed on trains. Friday’s ride will cover a 70-mile route paralleling VRE’s Fredericksburg line, starting at the Crystal City station and ending in Fredericksburg. There will be six station stops in between, with refreshment tables provided, and riders can chose from routes ranging from 10 miles to the complete course of 70 miles.

Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Saturday

On Saturday, Fredericksburg-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease as part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday at Old Mill Park in downtown. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30 and the walk at 10 a.m.

At the same time, a team called “Memories Matter: Colonial Beach Walk the Point,” will lead a walk in their beachfront community.

The event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease, according to a news release.

The goal of the Fredericksburg walk is to raise $160,000, according to the association’s website.

For more information, contact Sandy Grady at 804/467-5734 or sgrady1@alz.org.