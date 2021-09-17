Bronco Mendenhall hopes offseason road trips pay dividends at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE—To remedy his team’s road struggles, Bronco Mendenhall had a simple plan: hit the road.
“Extremes sometimes are necessary to change culture or to get different results, and I believe that we’re designed for the results we’re getting,” Mendenhall said.
His tactics to change the team’s performance away from Scott Stadium included offseason practices at the Washington Football Team’s training facility in Richmond. He scheduled scrimmages at the WFT facilities that began at roughly 7–8 p.m., mirroring the time when the Cavaliers will face UNC and Miami in September.
Mendenhall’s team faces No. 21 North Carolina Saturday night in a pivotal ACC Coastal clash.
Virginia also ran on Observatory Hill, known as O-Hill, for some of its offseason conditioning workouts. The coaching staff used images of teams the Cavaliers would face on the road this fall to motivate the Cavaliers during the grueling workouts.
“Once you see white lines, that is home, wherever we are,” Mendenhall told the team in the spring during an O-Hill workout.
U.Va. is 2–0 at North Carolina under Mendenhall, but the Cavaliers are just 4–20 in every other road game during Mendenhall’s tenure. The group went 0–4 in 2020.
The process of getting on a bus and scrimmaging in Richmond mimics the travel needed for a road game, but it doesn’t quite simulate a hostile road environment. Neither does running up a hill in the offseason.
That’s not entirely the point, though, as the changes to practice routines send a clear message to the team.
“All of our offseason was just honing in on road games, road games, we’ve got to be better,” safety Joey Blount said.
Blount mentioned the team’s recent home record—19–2 in the last four seasons—as an impressive achievement. Mendenhall spent years emphasizing the importance of protecting Scott Stadium and winning at home, now consistently seeing the fruits of that labor.
The goals for away games is a bit lower—Virginia believes winning 50 percent of road contests positions it to win the Coastal—but the emphasis is growing each season. Blount called recent road performances “terrible,” and it’s obvious the team knows it needs to improve away from Scott Stadium.
U.Va.’s ideal is to match its recent home performance on the road.
Through two home games this season, the Cavaliers are 2–0 with a point differential of plus-71. U.Va.’s road defeats a season ago, which came against Clemson, Wake Forest, Miami and Virginia Tech, were by an average of 14.5 points per game.
“I have four kids, we teach them to act a certain way at our house,” co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “I hope when they go over to a friend’s house they act the exact same way … we’re just trying to be who we are no matter where we are.”
Maintaining a level of excellence is necessary to beat a North Carolina team that has done well at home in head coach Mack Brown’s second stint with the program, especially since the start of the 2020 season. Interestingly, the Cavaliers are one of just four teams to win in Kenan Memorial Stadium since Brown returned to UNC in 2019. Clemson, Appalachian State and Notre Dame are the other three programs.
Brown’s team has turned a corner at home since falling to U.Va. 38–31 on Nov. 2, 2019, winning seven of their last eight home games. The only loss came to Notre Dame. UNC defeated Georgia State 59–17 last week to begin its home schedule this year.
North Carolina expects Virginia’s best shot, and the Tar Heels players and coaches were quick to praise U.Va.’s start this fall.
“Virginia should be rated higher than they are,” Brown said. “They should be rated higher than we are. They’ve dominated two games. I don’t know what people are missing there, but I don’t think they’re being fair to them.”
The Tar Heels aren’t overlooking U.Va., especially after a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech. They can ill-afford another conference loss this early in the season. Duke’s 2013 team is the only squad to ever start 0-2 in conference play and still win the ACC Coastal.
UNC enters Saturday with an increased sense of urgency to remain in the thick of the divisional race. The Tar Heels plan to feed off the energy of the home faithful.
Mendenhall spent the offseason harping on improved road performance. He’s quick to say increased emphasis doesn’t guarantee immediate results, but the offseason plan was devised to win games like this.
“I think they have been helpful,” offensive lineman Chris Glaser said of altered practices, “and we’ll see if they have been.”
To surge atop the ACC Coastal Division standings and thrust North Carolina aside in the divisional race, U.Va. needs to win an away game for the first time since its 2019 triumph over Brown and the Tar Heels.