Bronco Mendenhall hopes offseason road trips pay dividends at North Carolina

“I have four kids, we teach them to act a certain way at our house,” co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “I hope when they go over to a friend’s house they act the exact same way … we’re just trying to be who we are no matter where we are.”

Maintaining a level of excellence is necessary to beat a North Carolina team that has done well at home in head coach Mack Brown’s second stint with the program, especially since the start of the 2020 season. Interestingly, the Cavaliers are one of just four teams to win in Kenan Memorial Stadium since Brown returned to UNC in 2019. Clemson, Appalachian State and Notre Dame are the other three programs.

Brown’s team has turned a corner at home since falling to U.Va. 38–31 on Nov. 2, 2019, winning seven of their last eight home games. The only loss came to Notre Dame. UNC defeated Georgia State 59–17 last week to begin its home schedule this year.

North Carolina expects Virginia’s best shot, and the Tar Heels players and coaches were quick to praise U.Va.’s start this fall.

“Virginia should be rated higher than they are,” Brown said. “They should be rated higher than we are. They’ve dominated two games. I don’t know what people are missing there, but I don’t think they’re being fair to them.”