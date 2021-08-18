Broward judge refuses to block DeSantis order banning school mask mandates

By THE Sun–Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on COVID-19 mask mandates in public schools survived a challenge Wednesday in Broward County court.

On July 30, the governor signed an executive order calling for parents—not school boards—to decide whether their kids will have to wear facial coverings in the classroom. That prompted civil lawsuits across the state, including one by Elvin Dowling, a parent from Miramar who is running for a congressional seat.

“The order plainly runs afoul of the Florida Constitution by compelling local school districts to open their facilities to unmasked people who can spread this deadly pandemic throughout the schools in their district,” wrote Barry Silver, attorney for Dowling.But Broward Circuit Judge Fabienne Fahnestock ruled against Dowling’s bid for a temporary injunction, which could have blocked the governor’s order pending a more thorough review.

The judge declined to wade into the legal arguments on both sides. She also denied DeSantis’ request to stop Dowling’s lawsuit from going any further.