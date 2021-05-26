Bub
Related to this story
Most Popular
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
- Updated
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in some Spotsylvania County woods earl…
A Fredericksburg man was ordered Monday to serve six months in jail for a reckless driving conviction stemming from a Spotsylvania County woma…
As Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris addressed protesters outside his office on April 23, he attempted to give Moe Petway an opportunit…
Fourteen months ago, Stafford supervisors envisioned a vibrant and futuristic downtown area near the county courthouse where families and frie…
A Spotsylvania County man was charged with attempted burglary this week after being caught on a surveillance camera that was installed followi…
If contract ends, about 15,000 local people would have to find new providers or pay higher costs to continue with MWHC treatment.
The Fredericksburg Food Cooperative opened quietly at the corner of U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street on April 1, but the response from the comm…
A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl three different times on the same day was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison.
The former president of a volunteer fire department auxiliary in Spotsylvania County admitted Monday that she stole nearly $12,000 from the gr…