Burkett chosen to Drag Racing Hall of Fame

Former Spotsylvania County resident Carol "Bunny" Burkett has been elected to the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame.

Burkett, who died in April 2020, was a fan favorite who won International Hot Rod Association and National Hot Rod Association Top Alcohol Funny Car titles in 1986, the same year she captured an NHRA national event win.

A West Virginia native, she once worked in a Baltimore Playboy Club, but began racing in the 1960s when her husband Mo bought her a red 1964 Mustang, which she immediately began racing on a local level. She soon graduated to national competitions in the U.S. and Canada.

A life-threatening crash in 1995 and two bouts with cancer nearly ended her racing career, but she continued to compete until 2015.

Burkett will be inducted into the Hall on March 9, 2023 in Ocala, Fla., as part of a class that includes 20-time national Funny Car champion John Force, plus drives Shelly Anderson-Payne, Ron Attenbury, Graeme Cowin and Herman "Sonny" Messner.