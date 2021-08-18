'Business is good': Northam hails $2.6 billion surplus in speech to money committees

“We don’t know what the future holds. If you’d asked me about the pandemic in June, I would have said we could have a fall that looked almost normal. But now we know that won’t be the case, thanks to the delta variant,” Northam told lawmakers. “So as we head into the fall, we will continue to be cautious and prudent in our budgeting. We want to be ready for any more surprises COVID may throw our way.”

The higher-than-expected revenues will fuel the state’s two-year budget, which lawmakers will finalize next spring.

Northam said his priority will be to craft a budget that prioritizes long-term investments for the state and “supporting people as they recover from the pandemic.”

Northam said addressing salary compression—in which pay for veteran employees does not keep up with market pay for newly hired workers—among state police officers and other public safety workers will be a key priority. He also promised to address the state’s behavioral health system, which continues to face strains.

Administration officials said payroll withholding and sales taxes together account for 71% of revenues. Combined, the two categories grew 6.4% this past fiscal year.

Among the increases in revenue over last year that contributed to the $2.6 billion figure: an increase in revenue from personal income taxes of 4.7%; increase in revenue from sales taxes of 12.4%; an increase in revenue from home sales of 41%; and an increase in revenue from ABC profits of 29.4%.