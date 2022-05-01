Business notes

After 32 years at the helm of The Engineering Groupe, Inc., John S. “Skip” Groupe IV, announced he is stepping back as the firm’s president and chairman of the board and will assume the role of chairman emeritus. John S. “Johnny” Groupe V has been named president and chairman of the board. Skip Groupe founded The Engineering Groupe in 1990 with five employees. Today, the firm has more than 50 employees with its headquarters office in Woodbridge and offices in Fredericksburg and Ashburn.
