Business Notes

- Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has opened a new store at 15 Wyche Road, Stafford. A grand opening ceremony took place April 7.
- Stafford-based Vitae Visual, a business that creates documentary-style and entertainment video résumés, recently received a $15,000 loan from the Stafford County Economic Development Authority. The business will use the funding to redesign its website and for marketing efforts. The EDA Micro-Loan Program was created to meet the immediate needs, growth and expansion opportunities of Stafford-based small businesses. The program provides accessible and low-cost capital not typically offered through traditional lending institutions. For more information on financing and loan programs, visit StaffordEDA.com.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recently promoted Wendy Zelazny to vice president of membership. Carley Swaim Walker has been promoted to vice president of programs and events. The chamber also promoted Stacey Hicks to operations manager, and Ellen Ball is the new senior director of finance.
- U-Haul Company of Virginia recently announced that White Oak Mart signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The business, at 1175 White Oak Road in Stafford County, will now offer U-Haul trucks and support rental items.
- After a nationwide search, Stafford’s Virginia Smart Community Testbed and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation recently welcomed Uma Marques as its technology specialist. She will act as the testbed’s liaison for businesses, entrepreneurs, state organizations and local municipalities looking to pilot their products and services at the testbed, which serves companies seeking to test their IoT or “smart” technology solutions for public infrastructure challenges. Marques says she’s “eager to work with entrepreneurs, businesses, and leaders to bring technology solutions to market, ultimately driving economic growth and workforce within those projects.”
—Staff reports