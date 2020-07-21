A Smith Bowman products (copy)

A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Spotsylvania County won three awards at the recent International Whisky Competition. 

 Robert A. Martin/The Free Lance-Star

A. Smith Bowman Distillery took all three prizes in the category for “Best Virginia Whiskey” at a recent international competition.

The distillery in Spotsylvania County earned the prizes in the 2020 International Whisky Competition, held this year in Estes Park, Colo. The three bourbons that took first, second and third prizes in the Virginia category were: Bowman Brothers Small Batch Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, first; Isaac Bowman Port Finished Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, second; and John J. Bowman Single Barrel Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, third.

“We are thrilled to see our three flagship bourbons claim the Virginia Whiskey category,” said Bowman master distiller Brian Prewitt. “As Virginia’s oldest distillery, we are proud to honor the legacy of our state’s first settlers by continuing to produce top quality spirits.”

The International Whisky Competition began in 2010 with a vision of creating a true competition, offering just three medals per category, like the Olympics. The IWC brings the best whiskeys from around the world to be tasted and rated by a professional tasting panel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Edition of the International Whisky Competition was moved from Las Vegas to the Colorado town for the safety of the judges and others involved.

Results from the 2020 International Whisky Competition are online at whiskycompetition.com/2020-results.

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Load comments