Caroline County’s Economic Development Authority is accepting applications for CARES Act grants totaling at least $321,000 for businesses and nonprofits based in Caroline County since July 1, 2019.
Applications will be accepted until Aug. 17, and all documentation and applications must be filled out to qualify for a grant. Businesses must demonstrate that they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at a 25 percent loss in revenue or more. Failure to fill out applications or provide required documentation will disqualify an application.
Grants will be awarded based on the number of employees employed as of March 1, 2020. For those with 1–5 employees, the award will be $5,000; for those with 5–20 employees, the award will be $7,500; and for those with 21–49 employees, the award will be $10,000.
Gary Wilson, the county’s Department of Economic Development director, said the total amount to be awarded hasn’t been finalized. Should valid applications submitted total more than the grant funds to be provided, applications will be selected at random until the funds are exhausted.
Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by going to the web address: co.caroline.va.us/1165/Caroline-County-EDA-CARES-Act.
The EDA’s goal is to distribute the funds this month.
—Cathy Jett
