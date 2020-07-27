20160613_f_bz_holychic3 (copy)

Holy Chic opened at 1004 Caroline St. in 2016 with mission “to revolutionize the nail industry and create a space where people of all backgrounds and persuasions could come to have a non-toxic and ultra-luxurious experience.” 

 FILE / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Holy Chic + Co. is closing its downtown Fredericksburg location, although its eco-friendly nail salon in Richmond remains open.

“After a great deal of thought during these unpredictable times, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Fredericksburg shop location. The last day we will be taking appointments for this location will be Wednesday, August 26,” according to founder Reece Gutierrez’s post on the company’s Facebook page.

Holy Chic opened at 1004 Caroline St. in 2016 with mission “to revolutionize the nail industry and create a space where people of all backgrounds and persuasions could come to have a non-toxic and ultra-luxurious experience,” she wrote.

It opened a second location in Richmond, launched its in-house Bare line, an e-commerce platform and an official headquarters.

“None of this would have been possible without our beloved first home and first clients,” wrote Gutierrez.

