Holy Chic + Co. is closing its downtown Fredericksburg location, although its eco-friendly nail salon in Richmond remains open.
“After a great deal of thought during these unpredictable times, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Fredericksburg shop location. The last day we will be taking appointments for this location will be Wednesday, August 26,” according to founder Reece Gutierrez’s post on the company’s Facebook page.
Holy Chic opened at 1004 Caroline St. in 2016 with mission “to revolutionize the nail industry and create a space where people of all backgrounds and persuasions could come to have a non-toxic and ultra-luxurious experience,” she wrote.
It opened a second location in Richmond, launched its in-house Bare line, an e-commerce platform and an official headquarters.
“None of this would have been possible without our beloved first home and first clients,” wrote Gutierrez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.