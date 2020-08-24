Firestone Complete Auto Care opens in Stafford

A Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened in the Fredericksburg Retail Center at 833 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.
The 7,700-square-foot shop provides auto maintenance and repair as well as selling tires. It currently offers curbside drop-off and contact-free services.
FRONTIER Companies, a national development, construction and management firm, built both the building and the Starbucks next door.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
