Firestone Complete Auto Care opens in Stafford
A Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened in the Fredericksburg Retail Center at 833 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

The 7,700-square-foot shop provides auto maintenance and repair as well as selling tires. It currently offers curbside drop-off and contact-free services.

FRONTIER Companies, a national development, construction and management firm, built both the building and the Starbucks next door.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

