Fork N' Biscuit opens in Fredericksburg
Fork and Biscuit

The owner of Jay’s Sports Lounge plans to open a restaurant called Fork ‘N’ Biscuit on Caroline Street.

 FORK ‘N’ BISCUIT

Fork ‘n’ Biscuit, a new restaurant featuring all-day brunch, has opened in downtown Fredericksburg.

It is accepting reservations for those who want to dine inside the former Legume space at 715 Caroline St., and offers to-go service as well.

The idea for Fork ‘n’ Biscuit arose when Sanjay Sharma, who owns Jay’s Downtown Sports Lounge at 409 William St., was kicking around ideas for a new concept with his executive chef and mentioned his love of biscuits.

The chef, William Epes, is Virginia born and raised and said that his grandmother taught him how to make biscuits. He said he’s tweaked her recipe and added a “secret ingredient not found in most biscuits.”

The menu will be based around biscuits the size of hamburger buns, and feature a variety of fillings Fork ‘n’ Biscuit also serves waffles and cocktails.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

