By STAFF REPORT
Forty-five Fredericksburg businesses will receive grants from funds allocated to the city through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Fredericksburg received $2,533,279 from the CARES Act, which authorizes the use of funds for costs including “expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency … such as expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.”
City Council on July 14 allocated $250,000 of the CARES Act funds to the grant program. Council allocated another $42,000 of the funds to Fredericksburg VA Main Street Inc. for a downtown grant program, and another $208,000 for a small-business marketing program that will be rolled out in the coming months.
About 110 businesses applied for the grants. Three random drawings were held Tuesday afternoon via Facebook Live.
Businesses with 2019 gross revenue of less than $100,000 received 10 grants of $2,500 each. Those chosen were:
- The Medical Massage Team
- Cropley McGhee Architects
- Faded & Co.
- 718 Venue
- Fuel
- Here and Abroad Bistro & Bakery
- Wildflower Collective
- Oldies But Goodies Antiques
- Textures Hair & Skin Salon
- Renee’s Crepes & Cakes
Businesses with 2019 gross revenue between $100,000 and $350,000 received 15 grants of $5,000 each. Those chosen were:
- Wegner Metal Arts
- Baba Ganoush Mediterranean Grill
- Southern Accents
- Deutschland Downtown
- Beck’s Antiques & Books
- 25 30 Espresso
- The Bowery Tattoo Company
- PONSHOP Studio and Gallery
- Dr. Wayne Whitley D.D.S.
- Peacaloo Boutique
- Dr. Selwyn Adams
- Lady Legacy
- Taste Oil Vinegar Spice
- The Recreation Center FXBG
- Shoppes at Caroline Square
Businesses with annual gross revenue of more than $350,000, but not more than $2.5 million, received 20 grants of $7,500 each. Those chosen were:
- The Alpine Chef
- Big Smile Dental
- Vivify Burger & Lounge
- Ristorante Renato
- Mian Noodle House
- Sammy T’s
- Allman’s Bar-B-Q
- Vocelli Pizza (local franchise)
- Crown Trophy
- Colonial Tavern
- Strentz & Greene, PLC
- Irish Eyes
- Monkee’s of Fredericksburg
- The Card Cellar
- Umi Japanese Cuisine
- Cork & Table
- Sign Enterprise
- Tito’s Diner
- Strangeways Brewing Fredericksburg
- Ageless Aesthetics MD
