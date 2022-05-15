Fredericksburg, King George create economic partnership

The Fredericksburg City Council and the King George County Board of Supervisors each have adopted an ordinance to create the Rappahannock Regional Industrial Facilities Authority.

The RIFA agreement could lead to the two localities partnering on economic development projects and facilities.

Other localities in the area could come aboard at a later date.

Under an RIFA, one or more facilities may be owned cooperatively. It is designed to improve the economic base for its member localities.

The RIFA board would have two members from each locality. Each locality can also appoint up to two board members that will serve four-year terms.

The RIFA does not require Fredericksburg or King George to enter into a participation agreement and there is no financial impact unless agreements are reached.

Still, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and King George Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Stonehill are hopeful it’s an opportunity to work collaboratively on economic development projects.

Other parts of Virginia have participated in RIFAs.

GO Virginia Region 6 Council Chairman G.W. “Billy” Beale said the decision by Fredericksburg and King George officials should be celebrated. Go Virginia is the state’s initiative for growth and opportunity in each region.

Region 6 consists of Fredericksburg and King George, as well as the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, Westmoreland, Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland and Richmond.

“I applaud the dedicated approach of the city of Fredericksburg and King George County for passing this significant agreement,” Beale said. “The RIFA project exemplifies one of the core missions of GO Virginia—regional collaboration. This is another tool that will assist localities in working together to achieve the shared goal of attracting new, high-paying jobs.”

The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, which also serves Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline, was instrumental in getting the RIFA started.

Curry Roberts, president of FRA, said RIFAs can assist localities in developing employment centers that attract more jobs to the region. He said they can offer closer opportunities to work and cut down on commuting time. The sharing of tax revenue would also diversify the participating communities’ sources of funding, Roberts said.

“Collaboration is essential for maximizing economic development,” said Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. “Regionalism integrates resources, talent and assets to ultimately increase overall competitiveness and win projects. I commend the city of Fredericksburg and King George County for establishing the Rappahannock Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, and look forward to the great opportunities this partnership will catalyze.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.