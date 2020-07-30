Fredericksburg technology company IST Research has been awarded a five-year, $66 million General Services Administration contract that runs through June 2025.

Various government customers will use the company’s Pulse Platform to connect with and understand hard-to-reach communities on a large scale by engaging them in two-way conversations. The goal is to give a voice to some of the most marginalized populations.

Pulse combines social listening, content discovery across the surface, deep, and dark web, and direct population engagement with fragile and hard-to reach-populations—all on a single technology platform. IST Research subject matter experts combine this technology with specific communications techniques to create a unique capability that is deployed operationally around the globe.

The company’s sole-source, Phase III Small Business Innovative Research GSA contract will leverage Pulse to provide monitoring and engagement for organizations around the globe, beginning with the support of the United States Special Operations Command Africa, or SOCAFRICA.

“Right now it’s more critical than ever for organizations to continue engaging vulnerable populations in order to ferret out bad actors looking to take advantage of this worldwide crisis,” said Ryan Paterson, CEO of IST Research, in a news release.

