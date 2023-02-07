More alcohol ads to run during Super Bowl

NEW YORK — A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year, now that Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years.

In addition to celebrities hawking Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, viewers will see some famous folks touting the qualities of Heineken and Coors, and even suggesting they drink cognac or whiskey — responsibly, of course.

Anheuser-Busch, parent of the Bud, Ultra and Busch beer brands, said in June it would end the exclusivity deal it first struck in 1989. The company is still a big presence at NFL games, sponsoring all major NFL moments during the offseason, such as the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

And the St. Louis, Missouri beverage giant is still the largest alcohol advertiser during the game, with three minutes of national airtime and a 30-second regional Budweiser spot.

On A-B’s roster this year: A Bud Light ad shows actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh dancing to on-hold music. A regional Budweiser ad focuses on people connecting with a six-pack. A Michelob Ultra ad spotlights actor Brian Cox and tennis star Serena Williams at a new members day at the Bushwood Country Club, the golf club in “Caddyshack.” And a Busch Light ad shows singer Sarah McLachlan sharing a tent with a wolf spoofing her well-known animal-advocacy ad.

The other alcohol brands running ads include beer brands Heineken and Molson Coors and liquor brands Remy Martin and Crown Royal, all eager to make their mark on advertising’s largest stage.

Brands pay premium dollars to advertise during the gridiron classic, which draws about 100 million viewers each year. This year, most 30-second ad blocks sold for between $6 million and $7 million — for the ad space alone. Companies spend millions more to create the ads themselves and book celebrity sponsors.

Heineken is promoting its alcohol-free beer Heineken 0.0 with an ad that’s part of its larger partnership with Marvel — the ad, under wraps until the game, will feature actor Paul Rudd as his Marvel character “Ant Man.”

“We were really excited to hear that category opened up, and almost immediately we thought, you know, what a great way to really blow out Heineken 0.0 momentum and share that brand and that product with the wider market,” said Heineken chief marketing officer Jonnie Cahill in an interview with the AP.

Beer sales have held steady in the U.S., but the beer category has been losing market share to other types of alcoholic drinks, said Bart Watson, chief economist for trade group Brewers Association.

UK energy giant BP’s profits double

LONDON — British energy firm BP reported record annual earnings Tuesday, fueling demands that the U.K. government boost taxes for companies benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

London-based BP said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $27.7 billion in 2022 from $12.8 billion a year earlier. That beat the $26.8 billion BP earned in 2008, when tensions in Iran and Nigeria pushed world oil prices to a record of more than $147 a barrel.

BP also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% and announced plans to buy back an additional $2.75 billion of stock from shareholders.

But the good news for BP shareholders is likely to be tempered by the public fallout, particularly in its home country. High oil and gas prices have hit Britain hard, with double-digit inflation fueling a wave of public-sector strikes, soaring food bank use and demands that politicians expand a tax on the windfall profits of energy companies to help pay for public services.

Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party’s spokesman on climate issues, called on the U.K. government to bring forward a “proper” windfall tax on energy companies.

“It’s yet another day of enormous profits at an energy giant, the windfalls of war, coming out of the pockets of the British people,″ Miliband said.

— Associated Press