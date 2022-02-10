15 years in, Medical Massage Clinic keeps clients feeling healthy and fresh

“My heart and soul are in this place and I’m so grateful to be where I am—and where we are as a company—today.”

In a chat with Medical Massage Clinic owner Christie Feducia, you can feel the genuine care and passion she has for her Fredericksburg-bred business, clients, and staff.

The local native started Medical Massage Clinic in 2007 and, throughout the years has expanded it both in size and scope. Today, where she once was a sole massage therapist with an intimate space and a dream, she now employs a staff of nearly 20 dedicated professionals and there are 10 rooms available for new and loyal clients alike.

The services available at Medical Massage Clinic span the medical, self-care and relaxation spectrums. Staples include Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, and couples’ massage options. For skin care, there are anti-aging, deep cleansing, and various facial options. On the medical front, therapeutic lymphatic drainage—which has been proven to reduce bodily toxin levels—remains a hit with post-surgical clients, in addition to oncology, adolescent and other offerings.

In August 2021, the business added several new services, including barefoot massage, an infrared sauna and a non-invasive European fat removal technique known as Ultrasound Cavitation.

“We are always exploring and branching into new specialties that will benefit those in our community and beyond,” said Feducia. “While we certainly added new offerings last year, we very much have our fingers on the pulse of what’s next, too.”

Feducia credits her highly trained staff and their respective expertise for helping the business—and ultimately its clientele—thrive. She notes that all Medical Massage Clinic therapists are licensed and certified by the Virginia Board of Nursing. Many have been licensed for 10 or 20-plus years.

“Our therapists specialize in different modalities, meaning every client can find what they need to meet their needs,” Feducia said. “When you come here, you know you are having a true expert helping you navigate your unique health scenario.”

While its services are certainly in-demand thanks to referrals and longtime clients, Feducia notes that Medical Massage Clinic offers a new client special, too. The special is $65 for a one-hour massage, excluding stone, specialty services and post-medical lymphatic options.

As for the business’ continued clients—some of whom visit from Williamsburg, Northern Virginia and even out of state—she’s grateful for their loyalty. For any prospective new clients, she encourages them to dig into Medical Massage Clinic’s reviews, as well as research massage itself before a visit.

“A lot of our reviews out there speak for themselves,” said Feducia. “We are a relaxing, tranquil business that is—and will continue to be—here for the Fredericksburg community. And, as for massage, it has been around for many, many years and has been proven to work. If you listen to your doctors, find a professional you trust and stick to it, you will experience the difference it can make.”

For more information on Medical Massage Clinic, visit www.medmassageclinic.com or call 540/785-7888. Medical Massage Clinic is located at 10500 Wakeman Drive, Suite 500, in Fredericksburg.